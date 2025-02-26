Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $154,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 148,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

