Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Connective Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% during the second quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $54,961,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

