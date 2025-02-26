Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

