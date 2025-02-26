Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 44,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 34,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

