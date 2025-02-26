American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

