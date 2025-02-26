Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target at $23.89

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE PLYM opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.20 million, a PE ratio of 822.00 and a beta of 1.33. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 88.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3,130.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

