Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target at $5.34

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $130,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,034. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,511,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,224 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,915 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 1,900,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRCH stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $453.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

