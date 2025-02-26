Analysts Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Target Price at $12.70

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $979.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 36.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 306.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 257,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

