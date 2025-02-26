Analyzing Magnera (MAGN) and Its Peers

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Magnera to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Magnera alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.15% 8.14% 3.89%

Volatility and Risk

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion -$60.00 million -1.12 Magnera Competitors $7.55 billion $119.73 million 33.66

This table compares Magnera and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Magnera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnera and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 131 993 500 113 2.34

Magnera presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Magnera’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Magnera competitors beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnera

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.