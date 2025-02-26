Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 10.5% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $247.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

