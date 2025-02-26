Applied Therapeutics (APLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Applied Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $62.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

