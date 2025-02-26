Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

