argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Down 0.2 %

ARGX opened at $624.94 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $349.86 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.