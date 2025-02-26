Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,220,000 after acquiring an additional 876,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,768,000 after purchasing an additional 342,590 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 168,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 149,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 102,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.5 %

ARW stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

