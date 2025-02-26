ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stake Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,167,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,323,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after buying an additional 382,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 103.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 1,818,753 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in ASE Technology by 14.8% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASX opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

