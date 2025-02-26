Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $733.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.56. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $109.09 and a 52-week high of $139.08.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

