Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 608 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

