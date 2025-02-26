Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $797.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average is $147.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.09 and a twelve month high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.