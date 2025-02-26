Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.07.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $370.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.85. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

