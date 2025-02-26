Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 5,721 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

