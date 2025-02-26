Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 310,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 458,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 112,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

