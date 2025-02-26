Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $398.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $463.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.38. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.06 and a 12 month high of $545.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

