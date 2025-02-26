Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $739,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 65,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FREL opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

