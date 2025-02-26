Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $218.63 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.67.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

