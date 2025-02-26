Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flex by 87.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

