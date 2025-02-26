Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 183.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after buying an additional 1,284,715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,883.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 357,307 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 286,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 247,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,017,000 after acquiring an additional 226,943 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.