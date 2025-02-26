Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 804,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 580,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $12,752,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,780,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

