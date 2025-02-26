Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 12,976 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2,475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter.

FAAR opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

