Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,861 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 541.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

