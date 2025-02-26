Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 299 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 171.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $73.37.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,950 shares of company stock worth $2,669,620. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

