Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at $731,825.60. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 693,773 shares of company stock worth $66,727,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

