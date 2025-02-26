Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives C$20.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYA. CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of AYA opened at C$11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$9.53 and a one year high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.18.

In other news, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total transaction of C$724,145.52. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$241,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

