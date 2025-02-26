BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,468 Average Target Price from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,468 ($18.61).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.14) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.25) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,305 ($16.54) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,207.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,264.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.94).

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

