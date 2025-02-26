Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Balchem by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $173.59 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $137.69 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $169.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

