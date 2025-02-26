Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 638.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $780,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

