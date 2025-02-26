Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $402.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $470.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.35. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

