Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,853 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 458.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,148 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 88,770 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 350,944 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,903 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. UBS Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

