Benjamin Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 23,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 25,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Benjamin Hill property located in the Caborca gold belt; and Sonora Gold property located in the mining district of Benjamin Hill in Sonora, Mexico.

