BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $711.05 million for the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

