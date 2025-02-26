BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.48). 105,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 237,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.51).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.98.

BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.63 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Energy and Resources had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 87.97%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

