BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.48). 105,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 237,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.51).
BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.98.
BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.63 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Energy and Resources had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 87.97%.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Announces Dividend
BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile
The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.
