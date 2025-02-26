Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Stake Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OBDC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.83. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

