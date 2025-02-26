bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Financial Comparison

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Valneva”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $53.12 million 0.74 -$211.91 million ($37.40) -0.11 Valneva $165.52 million 3.64 -$109.78 million ($0.13) -57.00

Valneva has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -565.74% -322.46% -53.17% Valneva -4.35% -3.93% -1.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares bluebird bio and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.4% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for bluebird bio and Valneva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 1 7 2 0 2.10 Valneva 0 0 2 0 3.00

bluebird bio presently has a consensus target price of $44.14, suggesting a potential upside of 998.08%. Valneva has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.42%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Valneva.

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valneva beats bluebird bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company’s clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

