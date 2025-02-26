Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 8,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 44,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Boqii Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boqii by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

