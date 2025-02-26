Brokerages Set BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Price Target at $28.38

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

BKV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get BKV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BKV

BKV Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BKV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BKV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,553,000.

Shares of NYSE:BKV opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

About BKV

(Get Free Report

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.