Brokerages Set BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Price Target at $28.38

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.
BKV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BKV opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.78.
BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.
