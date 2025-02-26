Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $40.50

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,636,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,186,134.30. This represents a 16.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,089. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 69.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 157,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

