Brokerages Set Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) PT at $144.00

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

KRRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

KRRO stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. Korro Bio has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $98.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRRO. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Korro Bio by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Korro Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Korro Bio by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Korro Bio by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Korro Bio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

