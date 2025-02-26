Brokerages Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) PT at $4.78

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.78.
LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Shares of LUMN stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.
