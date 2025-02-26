Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $16.33

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTVE. UBS Group lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 2,933.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 347,436 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

