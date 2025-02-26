Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $16.33

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PTVE. UBS Group lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Report on Pactiv Evergreen
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $17.86.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pactiv Evergreen
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.