California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of California Resources worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,606 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 796,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 731,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,269.20. This trade represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.