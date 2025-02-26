Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

NVIDIA stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

